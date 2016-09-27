U.S. Consulate warns of terror threats against American hotels in Turkey

Istanbul,Sept27:The U.S. consulate in Adana, a major city in southeastern Turkey,warned Monday that it had received “specific and credible threats” that U.S.-branded hotels could be targets of terrorist activity.

“U.S. citizens in Adana are advised to exercise caution when patronizing these establishments,” read a statement on the consulate’s website.

The consulate’s warning did not specify which hotels or brands could be potential targets, but U.S. hotel brands that operate properties in Adana include Sheraton and Hilton, according to Reuters.

Last week, the U.S. embassy in Ankara issued a similar warning that a terrorist cell was “possibly targeting” businesses catering to Westerners, including Starbucks, in Gaziantep, a city near Turkey’s border with Syria.

The U.S. State Department has advised American citizens against traveling to southeastern Turkey because of increased threats from terrorist groupsthroughout the country. Monday’s statement said international and indigenous terrorist groups have “threatened to kidnap and assassinate Westerners and U.S. citizens.”

Adana is located near Incirlik Air Base, from which the U.S. military launches attacks on Islamic State militants based in Syria. The city is about 114 miles from Aleppo.