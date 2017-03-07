U.S. deploys THAAD anti- missile defence system at Osan airbase in South Korea

New York , Mar. 7: The United States has started to deploy the first elements of its advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system at the Osan Air Base in South Korea after North Korea conducted test of four ballistic missiles which broke international sanctions.

According to CNN, the announcement comes just a day after North Korea test-fired four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

THAAD is designed to protect against threats from North Korea. It’s designed to shoot down incoming missiles that threaten civilian populations.

Meanwhile, China has voiced opposition to the proposed placement of the military hardware known as the THAAD system so close to its borders which could be treated as threat.

But with North Korea increasing the number of missile and nuclear tests last year, the US and South Korea have publicly stressed the need to speed up the deployment of the technology.

The decision to deploy THAAD in South Korea was made in July last year. (ANI)