U.S. military launches investigation into alleged mosque strike in Syria

| By :

Washington D. C. [USA], Mar. 22 (ANI): The U.S. military has launched a formal investigation into last week's airstrike in northern Syria after locals reported that a mosque was struck and more than 40 people killed, the CNN reported citing two U.S. defense officials.

The Pentagon has for days rejected that a mosque was hit and that there were civilians.

The military's assessment hasn't changed, but the investigation will attempt to establish more definitively as to what exactly happened.

In the initial hours following the strike by US drones and aircraft, the Pentagon insisted that it hit only a building some 40 feet away from the mosque, where it said al Qaeda members were holding a meeting.

Two US defense officials confirmed that an investigation has been initiated by the Joint Special Operations Command, which conducted the mission. The investigation will eventually be reviewed by Gen. Joseph Votel, head of US Central Command, who oversees all military operations in the region.

Votel can either accept its findings or send it on for further review by military legal authorities, the officials said.

This is, however, not a criminal investigation. (ANI)