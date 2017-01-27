US President Donald Trump administration to publish weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants

London, Jan. 27: U.S. President Donald Trump has under a new executive order directed his new administration to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants.

Trump’s new executive order on immigration includes a paragraph mandating the Secretary for Homeland Security to “make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens” in the U.S., reports the Independent.

The list will also include details of “sanctuary cities” that refuse to hand over immigrant residents for deportation.

“To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the Secretary shall utilize the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens,” reads the order.

It does not specify that only crimes committed by illegal immigrants should be included – raising the prospect of offences committed by any immigrant being published even if the person is living in the U.S. legally.

There are an estimated 8, 20,000 undocumented migrants with criminal records in the U.S.

In response to the executive order, the Democrat mayors of a number of large U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago and Seattle, said they would refuse to co-operate with federal authorities attempting to deport immigrants. (ANI)