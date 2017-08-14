U.S. researchers finds ants engineered to lack an Orco gene , disables their “sense of smell”, lose the abilities to communicate, forage or compete to be a colony queen

NEW YORK, Aug. 14: A new study by U.S. researchers finds ants engineered to lack a gene that enables their “sense of smell” will lose the abilities to communicate, forage or compete to be a queen in their colony.

Without the “sense of smell,” female ants wander off on their own, bring no food back to the nest, and fail to mate. These mutant insects live lives seemingly separate from their social fellows, said the study.

The study, published in the journal Cell last week, was led by researchers from New York University (NYU), Arizona State University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Vanderbilt University.

“We found that a species of ant may be the first model to enable in-depth functional analysis of genes that regulate social interaction in a complex society,” said corresponding study author Danny Reinberg at NYU, as well as an investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

The research was based on the fact that ants communicate through pheromones, secreted chemicals that trigger responses.

Past studies had shown that both the right odorant receptor protein and a shared, common partner protein called Orco must be present for any pheromone to be processed in an ant’s brain.

The current team successfully engineered the genetic loss of Orco protein, which made ants unable to perform some, if not all, pheromone-based social interactions.

Specifically, the mutant ants spent much of their time wandering out of the nest. They failed to interact with other members of the colony, and were unable to forage.

Furthermore, mutant females are unable to go on to produce progeny, which is essential for colony survival.