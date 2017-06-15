U.S. warships in Doha to conduct joint military drills

| By :

Moscow [Russia], June 15 (ANI):Two combat U.S. Navy vessels arrived in Doha to conduct joint military drills with the Qatari Emiri Navy just days after US President Donald Trump accused Qatar of funding terrorism at a very high level.

The crews of the US warships were greeted by their Qatari counterparts after they disembarked in Doha upon their arrival on Wednesday, Russia Today reported.

The arrival of U.S. warships coincided with the Qatar signing of an agreement for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets from the United States with an initial cost of 12 billion dollars.

The enhanced military relations between U.S. and Qatar indicate Washington's support for Qatar as it faces regional isolation and the severing of diplomatic and economic ties.

This new development comes amid a widening rift between Qatar and a number of Gulf states with several countries cutting off ties with Qatar owing to its alleged support for terrorism and extremism.

Saudi Arabia, as well as Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed diplomatic relations with Qatar earlier this month, accusing it of supporting terrorism and cozying up to Iran.(ANI)