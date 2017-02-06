Uber Hire to hold taxis for longer time in India

NewDelhi, Feb6:Uber India has launched a new feature called UberHire which will let users hold onto their Ubers for as long as they want, charging them on a time-based model.

“Think festival shopping, family get-togethers, big fat weddings or back-to-back business meetings, we are always on the go, Uber said in a release on Monday.

“UberHIRE is a time-based Uber that’s available on-demand, to let you explore and travel around cities knowing that your Uber will wait for you. It’s perfect for travellers exploring a new city, sernior citizens who need to make trips punctuated with multiple stopovers or for business travellers who have multiple meetings – while ensuring it is an economical option for everyone.

The UberHIRE option was tested on a pilot basis in Kochi and – starting today – will be available in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Nagpur. More cities will be added to the fray, Uber India said.

Currently, the UberHIRE feature will only be available on cash payments basis.

Apurva Dalal, Head of Engineering, Uber India, said, “We are always thinking of ways to enhance the Uber experience. Our technology makes it possible for us to create specialised solutions that can help users have access to reliable transportation at affordable prices. UberHIRE is one such product that addresses the unique commuting needs of riders in India, especially that of tourists, business travellers, senior citizens, and working professionals, by letting them book an Uber and use it for up to 12 hours.”

Here’s how it will work:

1. Open your Uber app and slide over to UberHIRE

2. Set your pickup location and request your ride

3. Your Uber will be at your service. You will see your driver’s details straight away, along with the details of your car

4. At the end of your trip, your total fare is calculated based on the distance and duration of your trip. You can pay in cash and receive an e-receipt