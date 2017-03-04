Uber India apologized to users for disruption in services,says drivers earn Rs2500 max in a day

New Delhi, March04: Uber India has apologized to users for disruption in services over the last few weeks. Amit Jain president of Uber India said, in a blog post on Friday, “We are sorry for the disruption experienced by both riders and drivers over the last few weeks. It has been a difficult time, and we are grateful for the support we have received from riders and drivers.”

He also added that said 80 percent of Uber drivers across the country, who work for more than six hours a day, earn between R1,500 and R2,500 net, after Uber’s service fee.

He also said, “The future of our business depends on making driving with Uber the most attractive choice. And as our business has grown over three years in India, we are seeing sustainable earning opportunities for driver partners and sustained interest in driving with Uber, with a 60% year-on-year increase in driver sign ups in January 2017.”