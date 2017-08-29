Uber to end tracking of riders, drivers after trip as part of Privacy Push

California/United States, August 29: According to reports from Reuters, the security chief of Uber technologies told that the application is having a criticized feature that allowed it to track the riders for up to 5 minutes after a trip. The facility through which the users could share location data only while using the app, is expected to be announced on Tuesday. The application would be rolled out to Apple iPhone users starting this week. Uber is trying to recover from a series of crises culminating in the removal of Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and other top executives.

According to media reports from Reuters, the new chief executive of Uber would be Dara Khosrowshahi, the Chief Executive Officer of the travel-booking company Expedia. Joe Sullivan, the chief security officer of Uber told Reuters that the location-tracking update is irrelevant to executive change. Joe Sullivan and his team of about 500 are working continuously to increase customer privacy at Uber since he joined in 2015. Joe Sullivan, member of the executive leadership team that has been co-running Uber since Travis Kalanick left the company in June said that “We’ve been building through the turmoil and challenges because we already had our mandate.”

In November 2016, an update was made to the application that eliminated the option for users to limit data gathering to only when they use the application, instead forcing them to choose between letting Uber always collect location data or never collect it. Uber said it required permission to always gather data in order to track riders for five minutes after a trip was completed, which the company believed it could help in ensuring the physical safety of customers. The option to never track wanted the riders to manually enter pickup and drop-off addresses. After some users criticized and privacy advocates who called them a breach of user trust by a company already under fire for how it collects and uses customers’ data.

The company said it never actually began post-trip tracking for iPhone users and suspended it for Android users. Joe Sullivan said Uber made a mistake by asking for more information from users without making clear what value Uber would offer in return. Joe Sullivan added that if Uber decides that by tracking location of rider for five minutes is valuable in the future, it will look to explain what the value is and allow customers to opt in to the setting.

Joe Sullivan further said that Uber was committed to privacy but previously suffered “a lack of expertise” in the area. The change comes 2 weeks after Uber settled a US Federal Trade Commission complaint that stated the company failed to protect the personal information of drivers and passengers and was deceptive about its efforts to prevent snooping by its employees. Uber agreed to conduct an inspection in every 2 years for the next 20 years to ensure compliance with Federal Trade Commission requirements. The location-tracking changes would initially only be available to iPhone users, but Uber intends to bring parity to Android devices, Joe Sullivan said. The changes are part of a series of updates expected in the upcoming year to improve privacy, security and transparency at Uber.