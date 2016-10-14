Mumbai, Oct 14: This Sunday, October 16, Uber users in Mumbai can avail of a rare opportunity to travel in style in a Porsche!

Uber has partnered with the car manufacturer for a special promotional event called “The Gentleman’s Edition”, to be held at the Porsche Centre in Mumbai. In addition, a few luck contestants will also get a chance to experience the Boxster at the venue, and win goodies from Porsche.

All you have to do to hitch a ride in a Porsche is fire up the Uber app between 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on October 16. Hit the SUPERCAR option on the slider, just like you would a regular cab. Once completed, a Porsche will arrive at your pick-up location, either a Panamera or a Cayenne, and transport you to the Porsche Centre for the event. No test driving though, this is strictly a ride-along only.

Be warned, the offer is limited, so you’ll want to act as soon as the clock strikes 2:00 pm to stand a chance. But aside from the chance to ride in a supercar, the best part is that all of this is absolutely free! That’s right, you can get a taste of the high life for Rs 0, so be sure not to miss out.

You can find the entire listing here.