UC News announces UC We-Media compensation plan for self publishers, key opinion leaders and bloggers

Mumbai, Jan 13: : UC News, a key component of UCWeb Inc, an Alibaba Mobile Business Group Company, has launched a detailed monetary compensation plan for writers, bloggers and self-publishers under its We-Media Program. Starting 5th Jan, 2016, all content providers who meet the set requirements will get commercial rewards for their blog post.

UCWeb’s We-Media Program, a common platform for self-publishers and key opinion makers, aims to provide the users with a mix of both regular and niche content. It has seen major success in other countries and aims to bring viewpoints from celebrities, bloggers, key influencers or a common man to a single platform.

“With growth in consumption of Information Feeds, non-conventional News Feeds including blog posts, independent write ups, imagery feeds, videologs, short video content and more have become a huge hit. Now, more than ever, there is increased readership of content from self-publishers and key opinion leaders. This move will help us offer unique content on UC News and further consolidate our role as a content distribution platform,” said GM Overseas Business Alibaba Mobile Business Group, Kenny Ye.

Celebrated Author Chetan Bhagat, who was also part of the event, said, “I am delighted to be part of UCWeb’s We-Media Program. It’s a unique initiative for anyone who wants to publish on the web. Anyone can create an account, write, share, gain traffic, add to their followers and make money at the same time now. UC Browser has over 100 mn monthly active users, so writers get access to a wide audience. Being a writer myself, I am glad there is platform that promotes and lifts writers.”

There are more than 600 mn mobile users and 20 mn content creators in China. India currently has 371 mn mobile users with miniscule contribution from self-publishing. With a yawning demand-supply gap, the self-publishing industry in India is set for a major leap, emulating growth in the China market.

For example, The WE-Media Platform saw an increase of 184 percent and 348 percent (MoM) in its page views of English and Hindi We-Media content respectively in the month of November. Humor and off-beat content are most popular amongst audiences reading in Hindi while Entertainment and Lifestyle scored with users reading in English.

“There is huge potential for user-generated content in India. We believe a good writer deserves rewards along with due credit and have, hence, launched a detailed bonus and rewards system for outstanding content providers. Not just that, UC News will help contributors gain traffic, revenue and followers from our platform. We encourage everyone to start the journey with your first memorable post,” Kenny added.

