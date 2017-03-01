Google partners with Udacity to launch Android development training programme

New Delhi, March 1:US-based educational institution Udacity has partnered with Google to introduce a training programme for intermediate-level students to help them enhance their skills to clear Google’s ‘Associate Android Developer Certification Exam’.

Called “Associate Android Developer Fast Track”, the programme is designed to teach the students the essentials to successfully pass the exam and earn certification from Google, Udacity announced on Wednesday.

“With this course, we aim to invest in training and enabling individuals to accelerate students’ journey of growth. We already have seen large number of enrollments in India across android courses on our platform,” said Ishan Gupta, Managing Director (India), Udacity.

The programme includes three courses, three projects and the Google certification exam fee.

A scholarship of Rs 5,000 would be given by Udacity on successful completion of the course if the student had enroled in February.

Candidates who successfully complete the course will be connected with the hiring partners, including Paytm, 1MG, Haptik, Urbanclap, Zomato, Digitribe, Dailyhunt, Headout and Inshorts.

–IANS

sku/vm