UDF postpones Kerala hartal on 13th to 16th October as the state hosts FIFA U-17 World Cup

Thiruvananthapuram, October 5: The UDF hartal proposed to be on the 13th October was postponed to 16th October, Monday. The hartal was postponed as per the request of the football lovers, as Kerala is one of the hosts of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The UDF has declared harthal on 13th in protest against the divastating policies of both the Central and State Governmenet rules under the BJP and CPM respectively.

When the UDF declared harthal, the ruling party CPM has criticised that UDF is celebrating the World Cup football when it came to Kerala for the first time, the Under-17 World Cup.

This made the Congress party postpone the hartal to 16th October.

However, the UDF has started its Day and Night protest against the State-Central Governments.