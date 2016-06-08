Udta Punjab Controversy: Pahlaj Nihalani and Son Turn Against Each Other

Mumbai, June 8: In the on going controversy of Bollywood flick ‘Udta Punjab’ which has been awarded 89 cuts by the Censor Board seems to be taking many turns.

The new turn in the series of twists includes none other than Pahlaj Nihalani, Chief of Censor Board of Film Certification and is Son Chirag and daughter-in-law Radhika. Both Chirag Nihalani and wife Radhika work for Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd and is one of the producers of Udta Punjab with Phantom Films where Chirag works as a creative producer.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror. An “awkward” situation has been created for Nihalani’s own family, given that his 34-year-old son Chirag and daughter-in-law Radhika both work for Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd — which is one of the film’s producers, along with Phantom Films.

Other than demanding 89 cuts, Censor Board also ordered to chop off the word ‘Punjab’ from the title which created a ruckuss on all social media platforms. Due to daddy’s insensitive steps taken against the movie, son Chirag are also forced to pay for it.

Both Chirag and Radhika have refused to comment on the matter to the media.

This is not the first time that Phalaj Nihalani disappointed the viewers. He also gave a U/A certificate to an animated flick ‘Jungle Book’ claiming that the sounds used in the movie are ‘dangerous’ for kids.