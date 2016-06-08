‘Udta Punjab’ makers appeal to Film Certification Appellate Tribunal

Mumbai, June 8 : One of the producers of the film ‘Udta Punjab’, Anurag Kashyap has said they have appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), after a bombay high court order helped them receive the official letter from the CBFC informing them about the cuts.

“Today (Wednesday) morning Pahlaj ji (Nihalani) came up with new allegations. The first thing he said was that on Monday his certificate was ready and that none of us went to pick it up. Yesterday (Tuesday), we sent them a legal letter to give us the official statement which his office signed and accepted. We don’t want such a man as our censor board chief.

We didn’t get it yesterday, today we went to the high court. After the first hearing, we got the letter of cuts. We immediately applied to the FCAT, whose presiding officer is now available till June 16. We are going to request them to give us a window before that date. We’ll have to follow and see what happens,” Anurag said at a press conference organised by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in the presence of numerous directors.

‘Udta Punjab’ is slated to release on June 17. Anurag has ruled out delaying the release of the film.