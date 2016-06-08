‘Udta Punjab’ makers appeal to Film Certification Appellate Tribunal

June 8, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, June 8 : One of the producers of the film ‘Udta Punjab’, Anurag Kashyap has said they have appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), after a bombay high court order helped them receive the official letter from the CBFC informing them about the cuts.

“Today (Wednesday) morning Pahlaj ji (Nihalani) came up with new allegations. The first thing he said was that on Monday his certificate was ready and that none of us went to pick it up. Yesterday (Tuesday), we sent them a legal letter to give us the official statement which his office signed and accepted. We don’t want such a man as our censor board chief.

We didn’t get it yesterday, today we went to the high court. After the first hearing, we got the letter of cuts. We immediately applied to the FCAT, whose presiding officer is now available till June 16. We are going to request them to give us a window before that date. We’ll have to follow and see what happens,” Anurag said at a press conference organised by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in the presence of numerous directors.

‘Udta Punjab’ is slated to release on June 17. Anurag has ruled out delaying the release of the film.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
If one has to fear the PM, then that’s sad, says Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Top