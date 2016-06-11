Why ‘Udta Punjab’ makes Hrithik Roshan proud

Mumbai, June 11 : The censor board’s suggestion of cuts in “Udta Punjab” has brought out the “unfortunate condition” that films and filmmakers face, says actor Hrithik Roshan, who is proud of how strangers have united and shown support for the movie.

“’Udta Punjab’ brings out the unfortunate condition suffered by films. But fortunately reveals that strangers can stand up and unite for justice. Proud,” the “Mohenjo Daro” actor tweeted.

Co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, “Udta Punjab” stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. It is based on the menace of drugs in Punjab.

The movie ran into trouble with the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) over references to Punjab. However, the Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the censor board on ‘censoring’ films instead of ‘certifying’ them.