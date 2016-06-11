Why ‘Udta Punjab’ makes Hrithik Roshan proud

June 11, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, June 11 :  The censor board’s suggestion of cuts in “Udta Punjab” has brought out the “unfortunate condition” that films and filmmakers face, says actor Hrithik Roshan, who is proud of how strangers have united and shown support for the movie.

“’Udta Punjab’ brings out the unfortunate condition suffered by films. But fortunately reveals that strangers can stand up and unite for justice. Proud,” the “Mohenjo Daro” actor tweeted.

Co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, “Udta Punjab” stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. It is based on the menace of drugs in Punjab.

The movie ran into trouble with the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) over references to Punjab. However, the Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the censor board on ‘censoring’ films instead of ‘certifying’ them.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
When cinema is concerned, it is about entertaining people, says Hrithik Roshan over Padmavati issue
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Filmmaker Karan Johar calls actor Hrithik Roshan, powerhouse of talent
Top