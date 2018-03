Mumbai, May 18: The makers of Udta Punjab have launched the music album from the film.

The Udta Punjab cast consists of Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. The film deals with drug problems in Punjab among other sub plots.

The Movie is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Production, directed by Abhishek Chaubey and is releasing on June 17, 2016.