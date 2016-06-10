‘Udta Punjab’ row: Hearing adjourned, court to pronounce order on June 13

Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 10: The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Udta Punjab’, and said it will pronounce its order on the matter on June 13.

The High Court, which is presently hearing a case against ‘Udta Punjab’, today told the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that multiplex audience are mature enough and added that the people should be allowed to see the film as everybody has a choice.

‘Udta Punjab’ hearing – Developments so far:

1. CBFC lawyer informs the court that the words used in the songs of the film are very offensive.

2. The censor board says that scenes in this movie which we have asked to cut are very vulgar.

3. The censor board says the dialogue “zameen banjar to aulaad kanjar” is also very abusive. Punjab is an “upjau” state.

4. The censor board says there is a dog which has been named as Jackie Chan, which is also objectionable.

5. Court said, All this is giving unnecessary publicity to the film

6. Court said, Multiplex audience are mature enough. Whether it is TV or cinema, let the people see it. Everybody has a choice.

The order on the same has been reserved till 5 p.m. today whereas the trial proceeding has been adjourned till July 8.