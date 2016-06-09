‘Udta Punjab’ war: Hearing to resume in Bombay HC today

Mumbai, June 9 : The Bombay High Court will resume its hearing today in the case of the upcoming movie ‘Udta Punjab’, where its producers court have filed a plea against an order of the Review Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking cuts in the movie.

The High Court allowed the company to amend its petition allowing them to challenge the Censor Board’s order suggesting 13 cuts in the film.

With the ‘Udta Punjab’ issue turning into a war between co-producer Anurag Kashyap and CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani, the producers yesterday moved the Bombay High Court seeking a copy of the order of the Censor Board Review Committee report on the film.

The CBFC is said to have demanded an alteration of the narrative with as many as 89 cuts.

The makers were apparently even asked to drop ‘Punjab’ from the title and it was suggested that the film be set in a fictitious backdrop instead of a particular state.

Sources close to the Censor Board indicate towards political pressure being put in wake of the Punjab assembly elections expected to be held early next year.

Co-produced by Phantom Films and Balaji Motion Pictures, ‘ Udta Punjab’ stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi singer- actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The film which attempts to bring on screen the problem of drug abuse among the youth of Punjab is slated to release on June 17.

However, it now seems the release is likely to get delayed courtesy the fresh controversies surrounding the film and its co-producer.