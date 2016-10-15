Udupi minister Madhwaraj calls Rama and Krishna non-vegetarians

Udupi, Oct 15: Karnataka fisheries, youth sports and services and district in-charge minister, Pramod Madhwaraj, said that Valmiki, who belonged to ‘Beda’ community, as well as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna consumed non-vegetarian food. “This knowledge is relevant in the context of discussion over food system going on all over the country at present. I welcome discussions on this issue,” he added.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Valmiki Day celebrations organized by the district administration at Ambedkar Bhavan, Adi Udupi here, on Saturday October 15.

Taking a dig at casteism, Mr Madhwaraj, who belongs to Mogaveera community, said that those who consider themselves supreme and look down upon other castes do not possess the knowledge of sacred scriptures.