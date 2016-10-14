Udupi police inaction in Chaithra Poojary suicide case

Udupi,Oct14: The Udupi district Billava Yuva Vedike has alleged police inaction with regard to inquiry into Chaithra Poojary’s suicide case. So far there has been no progress in investigation; moreover it is alleged that influential political leaders have been protecting the accused.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday, Praveen M Poojary, president of the Vedike said that Chaithra’s lover Adarsh, his friends Pawan and Sagar abetted her to suicide. A complaint was filed in this regard. But the police have not given any details regarding inquiry, he said.

He said that Chaithra was not aged 18 when she committed suicide and so the police should have registered the case under POCSO Act. The accused have applied for bail, but the public prosecutor should oppose the bail and police should act in this direction, he added.