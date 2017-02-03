Ugandan national killed by youth in Bengaluru during argument

Bengaluru, Feb3:A Ugandan girl named Florence Nakayaki was murdered by a youth in Bangalore. Reportedly, the girl worked as a call girl and was murdered by Ishan, the accused, during an argument over money for the sexual favour.

Ishan came to Bangalore from Himachal Pradesh in search of a job after finishing his M.Tech. It is said that he picked Florence from M G Road after agreeing to pay her an amount of Rs 5000, after which they went to Florence’s house where another person joined them.

Seeing another person, Florence allegedly doubled the amount and that started the argument between them. It further led to a knife attack by Florence on Ishan. The accused then attacked the girl with the same knife and killed her.

When police reached the spot, other nationals from Uganda who had gathered there, allegedly attacked them and the locals.

The police has arrested Ishan and further investigations are going on.