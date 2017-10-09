UGC asks to stop naming universities in name of religion: Remove ‘Muslim’ from AMU, ‘Hindu’ from BHU

New Delhi, October 9: University Grants Commission (UGC) panel announced that words such as ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’ in the names of universities – Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University – do not reflect their secular character. Thus UGC recommended stopping naming the universities in the name of religion.

In order to investigate alleged irregularities in 10 central universities was the panel formed. The recommendations were made in the audit report of AMU.

A panel member asserted that the centrally funded universities are secular institutions and the words related to religion do not reflect that character. The panel member added that the universities can be simply named Aligarh University and Banaras University or be renamed after their founders.

Other universities, besides AMU and BHU, that were audited by the panel include: Allahabad University, Pondicherry University, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Rajasthan, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha, University of Tripura and Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh.

