UGC brings out syllabus for yoga for NET exam

New Delhi, Sep 28: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has brought out the syllabus for NET examination for the subject of yoga.

A 12-member committee headed by H R Nagendra, believed to be Prime Minister Narendra Modis yoga guru, has recommended that the NET exam, the qualification criterion for university teachers, should be held in the subject of yoga.

The syllabus for yoga includes Foundations of Yoga, Basic Yoga Texts, Yoga Vasishtha, Patanjala Yoga Sutra, Hatha Yoga Texts, allied sciences, Yoga and Health.

Therapeutic Yoga, Applications of Yoga, Practical Yoga: Asana, Pranayama, Dharana Dhyana, Bandha, Mudra, Shat Kriya and Methods of Teaching Yoga are also part of the syllabus.