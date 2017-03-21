UGC finds 23 universities, 279 technical institutes in India are fake

New Delhi, March 21: The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday released on its website a list of 23 fake universities and 279 fake technical institutes spread across in India.

Out of the 23 fake universities operating in India without University Grants Commission permit, Uttar Pradesh has 9 unrecognised universities and its number in Delhi was 7.

The National Capital, Delhi also has the highest number of fake colleges (66) offering engineering and other technical courses. Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra also have a huge number of such institutes.

In Across India, there are 279 such technical institutes (primarily in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra) which do not have authority to confer degrees.

In 2016 also, the University Grants Commission had released a list of such fake universities which included Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga (Bihar), Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Commercial University Ltd Daryaganj (New Delhi), United Nations University, Delhi and Vocational University, Delhi.

Students are being cautioned not to take admission in such unapproved institutions.

According to the University Grants Commission, these colleges don’t have the authority to grant degrees without its permission.

If any person issues degree certificates or any other education certificates from these mentioned colleges, then it’s nothing but worthless pieces of paper.

Warning the students for the same, an official was quoted saying in Hindustan Times, “We send the list of unapproved and unregulated technical institutions to concerned state authorities for taking appropriate action against such institutions”.

The official added, “Public notices are published in newspapers cautioning the students not to take admission in such unapproved institutions.”

Here is the list of fake universities by University Grants Commission: