UGC NET 2018 Exam Notification on cbsenet.nic.in Online; Aadhaar card is mandatory to apply

CBSE has released notification for the upcoming NET exam on cbsenet.nic. The date of release of official detailed notification has been revealed by CBSE in its short notice with online application process commencing from March 6, 2018 on cbsenet.nic.in online.

Previously authorities have mentioned that Aadhaar card is mandatory to apply for the examination and from next exam that will commence on the action.

The Application process will be starting from March 6, 2018 on cbsenet.nic.in online and its last date to apply online for the UGC NET 2018 Exam being April 5, 2018.

The change in the pattern of the exam will be shared on the website soon and according to previous notifications, there are slight changes coming up from the next exam session. A detailed report of the changes will be out on the website February according to the board notifications.