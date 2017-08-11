UGC NET November 2017: Steps to apply for the exam

New Delhi, August 11: The applicants who are interested in University Grants Commission (UGC) could now apply at Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) website that is cbseneet.nic.in. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test would be conducted on November 5.

The Central Board of Secondary education conducts National Eligibility Test exam twice in every year. The scores obtained in The National Eligibility Test would be used for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in all the Indian universities and colleges. The exam would be conducted in 84 subjects at 91 selected examination centres across the country.

Now Aadhaar card is compulsory if you want to appear for the exam. It is an order issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education,mandatory for those who want to appear for the exam. Aadhaar would be required while filling the online application form for the Central Board of Secondary Education University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test exam in November 2017. The last date to apply online for the exam is September 11. The fees for the exam could be paid till September 12, 2017.

The steps to apply for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test are as follows: