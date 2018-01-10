UIDAI introduces virtual IDs, Could be used instead of Aadhaar numbers.

New Delhi, Jan 10: UIDAI on Wednesday introduced a novel concept of ‘Virtual ID’ in which Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website.

This virtual ID could be submitted for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID.

According to UIDAI officials, a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as the person wants. Once a virtual Id is generated, the older ID gets automatically cancelled.

The Virtual ID will be a temporary and revocable 16 digit random number linked to the Aadhaar number and the Aadhaar-issuing body will start accepting it from March 1, 2018. From June 1, 2018, it will be made mandatory for all agencies that undertake authentication to accept the Virtual ID from their users.