Ujjain gears up for Simhastha Kumbh Mela

April 21, 2016

Ujjain, Apr 21:’Simhasth Kumbh Mahaparv’, which is one of the four ‘Kumbh Melas’ celebrated in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, will start from April 22 to May 21. It is by and large the biggest spiritual gathering. ‘Simhasth Kumbh Mahaparv’ is rejoiced by taking a holy dip in the sacred river Kshipra. Around 5 crore pilgrims from all walks of life are expected to join and take holy dip. Traditionally, ‘Simhasth Kumbh Mahaparv’ is celebrated by various ‘akharas’ where the procession begins in its full glory.

