Ujjwala Yojana will give free gas connection to poor

New Delhi: In a major announcement, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that under Ujjwala Yojana will give free gas connection. Government is providing free LPG connections to the poor of this country through Ujjwala Yojana.

Under Saubhagya Yojna 4 crore household are being provided with electricity connections. More than 800 medicines are being sold at lower price through more than 3 thousand Jan Aushadhi Centres. Cost of stents have been controlled.

Special scheme for free dialysis of poor have been initiated. Persons belonging to poor and middle class are also being provided a great relief in interest rates on housing schemes. Efforts are being made to provide all government services, whether bus or train tickets or individual certificates on line. These include passports which may be delivered at doorstep in two or three days or Company registration in one day time and these facilities have benefited a large section of our country.

Certificate attestation is not mandatory, interviews for appointment in Group C and Group D posts have been done away with. These measures have saved time and money of lakhs of our youth. Our Government by using modern technology is committed to provide a relief to those who suffer because of rigid rules and regulations.

For creation of livelihood – Jaitley announced funding of Rs 14.3 lakh crore from “extra budgetary resources”.

A special scheme will be implemented to support the governments of Haryana, UP and Punjab to address the air pollution problem.

The government will also set up fishery & aquaculture infrastructure fund; also to set up animal husbandry infrastructure fund with a total corpus of Rs. 10,000 crore.

Jaitley announced that government will give subsidy for removal of crop residue to tackle problem of pollution due to burning of crop.

Restructured National Bamboo Mission to be launched with an allocation of Rs. 1290 crore to promote bamboo sector in a holistic manner. Rs. 500 crore to be allocated for operation green.