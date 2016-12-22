UK baby is Britain’s youngest lung donor

December 22, 2016 | By :
UK baby is Britain's youngest lung donor

London,Dec22:The parents of a young boy had a sense of pride when they got to know that the lungs of their baby boy help two patients get a new life. In a sad incident, Theo Ormondi died 41 days after he was born due to a sudden illness but there was light at the end of the tunnel as he helped a toddler and a young adult stay alive.

The parents of the young boy decided to donate the boy’s lungs to two people in need – Imogen Bolten, a five month old baby girl who also happened to be the youngest for a double lung transplant earlier this year. Imogen was suffering from a rare illness Alveolar Capillary Dysplasia (ACD) which meant her lungs had not properly formed because of which she was unable to breathe.

Theo’s parents preferred to be known as well-wishers said that it would be exactly what Theo would want when he grew up, to help people however he can.

At 41 –days-old, Theo and his parents are an inspiration to the cause they believe in.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Britain’s Jessica Ennis-Hill does not expect to receive an apology from Tatyana Chernova after doping violation
Britain’s oldest-serving MP Gerald Kaufman dies at 86
Russia angered over Britain’s ‘ship of shame’ remark of Russia’s flagship aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
Donor heart transported from Peddlar road to Mulund in 24 mintues for surgery in Mumbai
British woman Kate McWilliams becomes one of world’s youngest airline captains
21-year-old recipient writes a heart touching letter to the deceased 15-year-old donor’s family
Top