UK bridegroom rapes passerby woman four times on his wedding day

January 27, 2017 | By :
Mumbai sessions court sentences two for life imprisonment, seven others get 20 years jail term Mulund gang-rape

Hackney, London, Jan 27: A man has been charged with four counts of rape after he sexually assaulted a woman on his wedding day.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused identified as Derry Flynn McCann was arrested after he attacked a 24-year-old woman at Victoria Park, Hackney in east London.

In her statement to the police, the victim said that the accused grabbed her when she was on her way home and demanded money. When she refused to cooperate, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

Investigators also said that the accused had attacked the victim on the same day as his wedding. The accused’s heavily pregnant wife declined to comment.

McCann has been remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court in Redbridge in London on February 16.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
UK: Thieves ram car into supermarket, Steals ATM machine
Sexuality Transmitted bugs spreading in UK
Every woman should be aware of these cervical cancer signs
Instagram account promoting the sale of Knives, disguised as lipstick and combs for young women  
World Baloch Organisation re-launches #FreeBalochistan campaign in UK taxis
UK appoints ‘Minister for loneliness’ to tackle isolation
Top