 UK Plane-chopper crash: Two Indian-origin men killed

London/United Kingdom, November 22: Two Indian origin persons got killed on Wednesday in an air collision between an aircraft, a helicopter in south-east England.

According to sources, the two persons were Savaan Mundae, an aeronautics student from Buckinghamshire New University who was doing pilot training died with his instructor Jaspal Bahra in the Cessna 152 on November 17.

Savaan Mundae and Jaspal Bahra were British citizens. Two others got killed in the crash in a field in Buckinghamshire. The 74-year- old Michael Green and his 32-year-old Vietnamese trainee pilot Thanh Nguyen who were also in the helicopter on a training session also got killed.

According to reports, Thames Valley Police said in a statement that the air accident is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Branch. The officers will extend support to the victim’s families.

Benjamin Haunt who studied air transport with commercial pilot training along with Savaan Mundae said at a post in social media that these people lost their lives but they both died doing what they love and what they believe in.

The experts in air accident are still probing the cause behind the collision. The aircraft and helipcopter got disintegrated and crashed to the ground.

Bot the aircraft and helicopter are now shifted to the Air Accident Investigation Branch headquarters in Hampshire for investigation. The location of the crash was on Waddesdon private estate that is owned by the Rothschild banking family.