UK Sikh Harnaam Kaur enters Guinness Records as youngest female with beard

London,Sept9:A 24-year-old British Sikh model-cum-campaigner sporting a six-inch-long facial hair on Thursday entered the Guinness World Records as the youngest female with a beard.

Harnaam Kaur from Slough in Berkshire in south-east England, described her entry as “absolutely humbling”.

“Now with a beard measuring as long as six inches in places, she overcame years of bullying to take ownership of her appearance and achieve this record title at the age of 24 years 282 days,” her record citation reads.

“She describes her place in the ‘Guinness World Records’ book as ‘absolutely humbling’ and hopes it will help her to impart her empowering message.

2016 has been a huge year for Harnaam, having become the first female with a beard to walk the runway at London Fashion Week in March,” it adds.

Kaur has polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal condition that can result in the growth of excess facial hair.

She describes herself on social media as “Bearded Dame, Body confidence activist, Anti Bully Activist, Plus Size Model” and dresses in a Sikh turban.

“I can now proudly announce that I am a ‘Guinness World Record’ book holder. I have been wanting to publish this news for absolutely ages, but I had to keep things under wrap until the book launched,” she said in a social media post.

She added: “I am super proud to hold this record, the inner child in me is so pleased. I grew up reading this book, I even tried breaking some of my own records wanting to be in this book. It is amazing to be valued and celebrated being a Bearded Lady. I am proud to hold this amazing record.”

She said, “I hope those who read or see my record can take away positivity, inspiration and realise that no matter who you are or what you look like, you are officially amazing!”

Kaur, who was bullied as a child, has gone on to model for Urban Bridesmaid Photography and made her debut on the catwalk by opening the Marianna Harutunian Royal Fashion Day show in March, wearing her traditional Sikh turban, a navy dress and black heels.

The longest pet cat and a llama who has made the highest jump are among the other stand-out entries this year.

“The 2017 edition teems with fun and educational content that will fascinate, entertain and educate knowledge-seekers of all ages and interests,” ‘Guinness World Records’ said in a statement.