Uk students from Sheffield University in pub crawl wore T-shirts with caption ‘She CAN be asking for it.’

STUDENTS on a pub crawl wore T-shirts promoting rape including the message: “She CAN be asking for it.”

Others read “Consent is Myth” and “Rape is not a Crime”.

BEN LACK

Onlookers were also shocked by messages including “I touch kids”.

The five male students and a woman were part of a Sheffield University and Sheffield Hallam do.

Organisers handed out white T-shirts before the messages were drawn on.

The group was refused drinks at one bar and told to leave. Student Matt Millner said: “Everyone was dead-eyeing them.”

The freshers bar crawl last month was organised by EatMyDisco Events. It said: “We deplore any controversial statements which cause offence.”

The two universities condemned the behaviour.

The t-shirts come after a series of high-profile rape trials involving university students.

2 The students are the latest in a long string of sick shirt gags – earlier this year a stag do reveller was pictured wearing an Adam Johnson shirt

Lawyer Cathy McCulloch, who defended cleared student Alastair Cooke, 23, said young men needed to be educated to reduce rape claims.

She said: “Young men need to learn that if a woman presents as drunk but gives all the signs, as they see it, of consenting, she can still say later that she was not fit to consent.

“What happened to Alastair Cooke is every young man’s nightmare and we need a campaign to educate them.

“Even if they have not given the woman the alcohol, if that woman appears to be drunk they must not go there.”

Chris McGovern, Chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, said: “Spineless university authorities need to get tough with out-of-control and repulsive behaviour.

“Student arrogance and ignorance is a toxic mixture that needs firm action, including expulsion.”