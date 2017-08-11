UK study says men from poor backgrounds are twice as likely to be single in their early 40s

London,August11:Men from poor backgrounds are twice as likely to be single in their early 40s than those from rich families, research suggests.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) also found this group were likely to earn less and marry women with lower incomes.

It said the trends made poverty more likely to continue from one generation to the next and reduce social mobility.

The government said it wanted to “build an economy that works for everyone”.

Since coming to power, Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to do more for families who are “just about managing”.

Among other things, she has said it is vital to tackle the shorter life expectancy for those born poor, and the lower chances of white working class boys going to university.

However, with price increases outstripping wages since the Brexit vote, many workers are getting poorer on average in real terms.

Moreover, average real wages in the UK are still lower than they were before the financial crisis 10 years ago.

‘Inequalities widening’

The IFS based its findings on the most recent long-term study available, which surveyed people born in 1970 and followed them as they got older.

It found that more than a third of men aged 42 from the poorest fifth of families did not live with a partner in 2012. That compared with only a seventh from high-income backgrounds.

It said men from disadvantaged backgrounds experienced lower rates of marriage and higher rates of divorce.