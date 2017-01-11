UK teenager dies from allergic reaction to takeaway meal at Indian restaurant

LONDON , Jan 11: A 15-year-old teenager in the UK has died after apparently suffering an allergic reaction to a takeaway meal from an Indian restaurant, following which two persons have been arrested.

Megan Lee suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating an Indian meal from Royal Spice in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire. She was rushed to the Royal Blackburn Hospital but died two days later on New Year’s Day.

“Megan Lee had eaten food from an Indian takeaway before suffering an apparent allergic reaction. Two men aged 37 from Rossendale and 38 from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence and are currently in police custody.”

“We are working closely in liaison with colleagues from Trading Standards and Environmental Health,” Lancashire police was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but police said the full results would not be known “for some time”.