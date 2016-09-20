UK zoo offers to save ‘world’s saddest polar bear’ from Chinese aquarium

Hong Kong ,Sept20 : The “world’s saddest” polar bear could have a new home if a British zoo gets its way.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has asked Guangzhou’s Grandview Aquarium to let them move Pizza, as he is known, to their specially designed polar bear habitat.

The offer comes after pressure group Animals Asia collected over half a million signatures in a petition demanding the closure of the aquarium.

Pizza the polar bear could be moved to a sanctuary if his current owners agree.

“The good news now for Grandview is that they now have the chance to put their mistake right,” Dave Neale, Animal Welfare Director for Animals Asia, said in a statement.

“Thanks to this incredible offer from Yorkshire Wildlife Park there can be a happy ending and the negative publicity they have suffered can yet be turned into a positive news story. From talking to them I know they know that mistakes have been made in terms of their animal facilities and on-going care.”