U’khand CM Rawat to meet Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi/Dehradun, May 12: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, who has been reinstated to the top post after proving majority in the floor test, will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital this afternoon.

During the meeting to be held at the Congress president’s official 10, Janpath residence, Rawat will be accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues.

Earlier in day, Rawat held first Cabinet meeting in the Uttarakhand Secretariat. Thereafter, he met Governor K.K. Paul at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.

“I met the Governor to thank him for great management of work in our forced absence,” Rawat said after meeting Paul.

The Centre had yesterday revoked President’s rule from Uttarakhand after the Congress proved its majority on the floor of the House.

The Congress won by a margin of 33-28 in the floor test on Tuesday.

The result of the trust vote was handed over to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover yesterday along with video recording of the proceedings in the state assembly.

The Centre had imposed President’s rule in the hill state on March 27.