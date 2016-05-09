U’khand HC rejects petition of rebel MLAs to vote in floor test

Nainital, May 9 : In a major boost to the Congress Party ahead of the floor test in the Uttarakhand Assembly, the Nainital High Court on Monday dismissed the petition of nine rebel MLAs seeking to vote in the confidence motion.

The Uttarakhand High Court had earlier reserved its verdict on the nine disqualified rebel Congress MLAs till today.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal and senior advocate Amit Sibal, counsel for Congress Chief Whip Indira Hridayesh, concluded their arguments, stressing on the legitimacy of the disqualification.

The nine Congress MLAs had stood against their party on March 18 and supported the BJP by asking for a division of votes on the Appropriation Bill.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had said the disqualified MLAs would not be able to cast their vote as long as their disqualification remained.

Excluding the nine disqualified Congress ‘rebel’ MLAs, the floor test will involve 27 Congress MLAs, 28 BJP MLAs, six PDF members and one nominated member.

The total members to vote being 62, Rawat will need 32 votes to be reinstated as the chief minister of Uttarakhand.