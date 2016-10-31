This Ukraine man officially accepts the Challenge to get an’iPhone 7′ 

New Delhi, Oct 31: After an electronics store offered to gift out iPhone 7 to the first five people who would change their name to the latest Apple iPhone model, a Ukrainian man accepted the challenge and won the product.

The 20-year-old man, who is now known as iPhone Sim (Seven), was gifted the prize on Friday. Asked about how he felt about the name change, he said that he might change back to his original name (Olexander Turin) after he has children.

In Ukraine, the iPhone is being sold at $850 while a simple change of name costs only around $2.

IPhone Sim’s family was perturbed by the idea at first, but they eventually succumbed to his relentless pursuit.