Ultrasonography , non-invasive procedure, maybe used to clear peripheral nerve blocks

Kolkata, Sep 21: Can ultrasonography be used for peripheral nerve blocks? A Kolkata-based private specialty hospital recently organised a one-day workshop on “Ultrasound Guided Regional Anaesthesia” to familiarise budding anaesthesiologists and practitioners with the use of ultrasound and how to perform the various procedures.

Ultrasound, as we all know, is a common investigative tool in the hands of the radiologist for diagnosing a multitude of ailments. Ultrasonography is a non-invasive procedure with virtually no side effects. This has resulted in the expansion of the use of ultrasound in other branches of medical science.

Of late, the field of Anaesthesiology, has seen a spurt in the use of ultrasound for many procedures. Specialists are using this technology for peripheral nerve blocks wherein the nerves supplying a particular area are visualised by the ultrasound and various medications are given to block the nerve transmission. This results in complete anaesthesia of the area/limb supplied by the nerve. At the same time, the patient remains awake and the risks associated with general anaesthesia can be avoided.

Moreover, the effects of the medications stay well beyond the duration of the surgery, providing prolonged pain relief to the patient. This also helps in bringing down the costs and side effects of excessive medications as is the case when a general anaesthesia is administered, mentions a press note shared today by Medica Superspecialty Hospital, the Kolkata-based 500-bed hospital housing eight superspecialties and other support services. The hospital, in association with Daradia Pain Foundation, an institute for management of chronic pain, organised the workshop on September 17. The aim was to familiarise budding anaesthesiologists and practitioners with the use of ultrasound and how to perform the various procedures.