UN owes USD55 million to India for peacekeeping operations

New York, May6:The UN owes a total of $55 million to India for its contribution to the world body’s peacekeeping operations, the second highest outstanding payment to any member country.

Under-secretary-general for management Yukio Takasu, in his semi-annual overview of the organisation’s finances, said the top troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping operations such as Ethiopia, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Egypt “deserve timely payment” for their contributions and participation in UN peacekeeping.

As on March 31 this year, the UN owed a total of $777 million to member states for peacekeeping operations. Of this, outstanding payment for amount owed for troops, formed police units and contingent owned equipment to Ethiopia was the highest at $64 million.

The UN owes India $55 million for peacekeeping operations, the second highest amount, followed by $53 million to Bangladesh and $41 million to Pakistan.

Mr Takasu said member states who are owed outstanding payments “deserve to be reimbursed.”