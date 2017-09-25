UN represents picture of Gaza woman with pellet guns on her face as Kashmir,resident

New York, Sept 24 : Pakistan’s attempt to blunt the sharp attack of India at the UN turned into an embarrassment for it as its Permanent Representative at the UN Maleeha Lodhi in a major goof-up, presented on Sunday a picture of a woman with multiple injuries of pellet guns on her face as coming from Kashmir, whereas it was from Gaza.

‘This is the face of the India democracy,’ Ms Lodhi said at UN General Assembly, holding up the picture, which was soon found out to be of a Gaza woman Rawy abu Jom, taken by award-winning photojournalist Heidi three years ago. Ms Lodhi was responding to the stinging offensive launched by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in her Saturday’s speech at the UNGA’s 72nd session.

The Pakistan UN representatives accused India of violating the ceasefire in the region, and of sponsoring terrorist activities. She also accused National Security Adviser Ajit Doval of interfering in Balochistan “If the international community wishes to avoid a dangerous escalation between India and Pakistan, it must call on India to halt its provocations and aggressive actions. It must end the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. It must halt its sponsorship of terrorist groups against Pakistan,” Ms Lodhi said in exercise of her right of reply.

She called for the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and appointment of a Special UN Envoy to ensure implementation of the resolution. India, However, rejects all such resolutions, saying that any issue with Pakistan has to be resolved bilaterally Rejecting the Ms Swaraj’s claim that UN Security Council resolutions had been “overtaken,” she said, “Law has no expiry date. Morality has no sell-by date.” She alleged India was violating human rights in Kashmir.