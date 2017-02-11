UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for ending bias,greater emphasis in woman education on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

New Delhi, Feb 11 On the occasion of International Day of Women and Girls in Science today, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for ending bias, greater investments in science, technology, engineering and maths education for all women and girls.

In his message, Mr Guterres said, opportunities should be given for their careers and longer-term professional advancement, so that all can benefit from their ground-breaking future contributions.

“For too long, discriminatory stereotypes have prevented women and girls from having equal access to education in science, technology, engineering and maths”.

As a trained engineer and former teacher, I know that these stereotypes are flat wrong.

They deny women and girls the chance to realise their potential — and deprive the world of the ingenuity and innovation of half the population,” the Secretary General said.