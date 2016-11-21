UN Secretary General-designate to visit China

Beijing, Nov 21 (IANS) United Nations Secretary General-designate Antonio Guterres will visit China from November 28 to 29 at the invitation of the Chinese government.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the announcement on Monday, saying that China values the visit by Guterres, Xinhua news agency reported.

During his trip, Guterres will meet Chinese leaders and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, but specific arrangements are still under discussion, Geng said.

The Chinese leaders and Guterres will discuss the current international situation, the future development of the UN, China-UN cooperation and international and regional issues of common concern, he said.

China hopes the trip will boost mutual trust and map out the future cooperation between the two sides, Geng added.

