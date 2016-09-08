Una Dalit flogging: CID says cops turned skinning of dead cow into case of ‘beef being found’

Una ,Sept8:The Gujarat CID accused four policemen of dereliction of duty and fudging facts in the Una Dalit flogging incident, in a chargesheet on Wednesday.

Authorities chargesheeted 34 people, including the four cops, two months after seven Dalit youths were flogged by self-styled cow vigilantes in Una, Gujarat. A separate chargesheet was also filed against three minors before the Juvenile Justice Board at Junagadh.

The four policemen — including Una police inspector at the time of the flogging — were arrested for failing to stop the crime, conniving with the perpetrators and forging FIR related documents to help the accused.

On July 11, cow vigilantes thrashed seven Dalits from Mota Samadhiyala village of Una district while they were “skinning” a dead cow. Four of the Dalit youth were then taken to Una, tied up to a vehicle 1.5 km from Una police station and flogged for almost four to five hours.

CID alleged the arrested policemen “misused” their position by not acting against the perpetrators and by letting them leave after they abandoned the assaulted men outside Una police station. It also accused them of turning the skinning of a dead cow by Dalits into a case of “beef being found”, according to an Indian Express report.

“The local police didn’t act (on information of some youths being beaten up) for nearly four hours after registering the information in their logbook. Later, they added a line that ‘cow meat was found’ and thus fudged the information,” Inspector General of CID-Crime SS Trivedi told Express.

CID noted that the owner, in his statement, said his cow was killed by a lioness. But the accused police personnel insisted that he report his cow missing.

A forensic analysis report confirming the presence of “hair of the Asiatic lion” on the carcass, was submitted in addition to the chargesheet.

CID also accused the cops of fudging records. “The FIR which they lodged named only six accused despite the fact that the victims have said more than 40 accused had assaulted them. Among the six accused, two names were repeated by the police. That is also a mischief in order to shield the accused,” public prosecutor Dipendra Yadav told Express.

A total of 43 people have been arrested in the case, but only 34 were chargesheeted.

They have been charged under various sections of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery), 365 (kidnapping), 355 (assault to dishonor a person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 324 (causing hurt by weapon) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) among others.

They are also charged under various sections of Prevention of Atrocities Act and under sections 66A and 66B of the Information and Technology Act for making and circulating clips of the incident.

The case came to light after a video of the flogging, allegedly made by the accused, went viral on social media platforms. CID noted that the outrage caused by the viral video led to “74 incidents of rioting causing the death of one policeman… (and) 23 suicide attempts of which one died.”