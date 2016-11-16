Unable to get new notes for daughter’s marriage, man dies of heart attack

Ballia, Nov 16: Distressed over not being able to exchange old currency notes for the tilak ceremony of his daughter, a 40-year-old man died in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, after suffering a heart attack, his family members claimed on Wednesday.

The tilak ceremony of Suman, daughter of Suresh Sonar, a resident of Sahatwar Nagar panchayat, was scheduled for Wednesday.

But he was short of cash due to ‘abrupt’ demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, they said.

A dejected Suresh returned home on Tuesday evening after standing in a queue for hours at the State Bank of India branch.

He suffered a massive heart attack in the night and died, family members claimed.

Superintendent of Police Vaibav Krishna said, “The matter was being in looked into.”