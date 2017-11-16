Unaram Avarkkayi: A street play by young talents of Sacred Heart College, Thevara attracts audience

Kochi/Kerala, November 16: Aiming at the awareness of child abuse, students and teachers from Department of Communication of Sacred Heart College, Thevara has conducted a street play named ‘Wake up for them’ Unaram Avarkkayi’ on Tuesday evening at Vyitila Hub.

The message was aimed at focusing the child abuse incidents that happen in our society, has attracted the audience with its content and creativity.

The art teacher of Sacred Heart College, Aparna stated that this play is a reminder for parents about children who are not even in their home. It also aims to realize parents and adults to be aware of the dangers involved in hiding the child abuses done by elders in various ways.

The program started with a flash mob and ended with a street play that was conducted as part of Children’s Day celebration. It was also played at Subhash Park, Marine Drive and Thevera college ground.

Young brains were merely focused to highlight the incidents of abuse at their homes, other places and the humiliations faced by children who become prey to these abuses.

Behind the scene, the screenplay and direction were done by Vishnu Muraleedharan and Sivadas KP. A group of young talents namely Nikhil Koshy, Anna Mary Mathew, Fayas PR, Priya K Paulose, Nikhil Koshy, Haridas Naik, Arjun K Mohan, Fayas Abdul Razak were also in the venture.

A fabulous dance performance by students of the Department entertained the audience as well.