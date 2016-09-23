Unattended vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia Airport cleared and Terminal B reopened

QUEENS, N.Y.,Sept23: Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport was reopened after police cleared the unattended vehicle that was found near the terminal Thursday night.

Port Authority confirmed they were investigating an unattended vehicle at the terminal and everyone was evacuated from the area as a precaution about 11 p.m.

Bomb Squad swept the area and said the vehicle was deemed safe. The terminal reopened about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Many people were tweeting the chaos at the airport during the shutdown, as some were seen in video walking towards Terminal C with their luggage, reportedly following an announcement to evacuate Terminal B, while others waited outside.

All traffic and in and out of LaGuardia Airport was also stalled during the investigation, but resumed after the terminal reopened.

Movement in Laguardia! Passengers allowed to move freely after 2 hours of evacuation procedures. pic.twitter.com/08UdQKU6Gp — Rachel Moylan (@rachelamoylan) September 23, 2016

The vehicle that caused the commotion at Laguardia. pic.twitter.com/3oSydoz061 — Rachel Moylan (@rachelamoylan) September 23, 2016