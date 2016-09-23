Unattended vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia Airport cleared and Terminal B reopened

September 23, 2016 | By :

QUEENS, N.Y.,Sept23: Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport was reopened after police cleared the unattended vehicle that was found near the terminal Thursday night.

Port Authority confirmed they were investigating an unattended vehicle at the terminal and everyone was evacuated from the area as a precaution about 11 p.m.

Bomb Squad swept the area and said the vehicle was deemed safe. The terminal reopened about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Many people were tweeting the chaos at the airport during the shutdown, as some were seen in video walking towards Terminal C with their luggage, reportedly following an announcement to evacuate Terminal B, while others waited outside.

Travelers with their luggage walk to Terminal C as police investigate an unattended vehicle Thursday night. (Twitter/@authnatalienoel)

Travelers with their luggage walk to Terminal C as police investigate an unattended vehicle Thursday night. (Twitter/@authnatalienoel)

All traffic and in and out of LaGuardia Airport was also stalled during the investigation, but resumed after the terminal reopened.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
A ‘passenger’ attracts one and all with its charm | But Airlines deny boarding pass
Nine hurt as vehicle plows into Los Angeles crowd
US has cleared the sale of 22 predator Guardian drones to India
TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy reportedly damaged Visakhapatnam airport property in a fit of rage,after being denied boarding pass
One killed ,several injured in Damascus Airport explosion
First Muslim African American woman to serve as a US judge found dead in New York’s Hudson river
Top